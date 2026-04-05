EF-1 tornado touched down in Wayne County, National Weather Service says

An EF-1 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 100 mph ripped through part of Wayne County on Saturday evening as severe storms rolled through Southeast Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.

The twister started just south of Martz Road between Rawsonville and Hoeft roads in Van Buren Township at 5:46 p.m., the federal agency said. It flipped a hayride trailer before moving northeast toward Hull Road.

According to federal officials, the tornado uprooted trees, snapped telephone poles and destroyed a barn wall in an area just south of Hull Road between Elwell and Bak roads. It crossed Sumpter Road where surveyors later found downed power lines and scattered tree limbs.

The twister carved a 3.25-mile path and dissipated near Savage Road in Belleville four minutes after it started, the federal agency said.

A downed tree in Belleville, Michigan, after severe weather in the area on April 4, 2026. Tim Craiger

Federal weather officials also looked in the area of Whiteford Township and Lambertville in Monroe County, Michigan, where there were several mangled homes and dozens of trees that were down following severe storms Saturday afternoon. They confirmed damage in the area was a result of straight-line winds.

A tall tree blocks a road in Monroe County, Michigan, after severe storms rolled through on April 4, 2026. Rod Hill

The Whiteford Township Police Department said on Saturday that there were no reported injuries as a result of the severe weather.

According to the federal agency, at least three tornadoes touched down during severe storms in Michigan last month. An EF-3 twister ripped through Union City, while tornadoes rated EF-2 and EF-0 swept through Three Rivers and Clarendon Township, respectively.