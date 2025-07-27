Tornado touches down in Salinac County, NWS confirms, marking Michigan's 30th in 2025
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Deckerville, Michigan, on Saturday, marking the state's 30th in 2025.
A barn was destroyed, and a home and crops were damaged as a result of the tornado, the NWS said.
Officials added that it wasn't detected by radar, and there was no prior warning.
With 30 confirmed, 2025 now ranks as Michigan's sixth-highest year for tornadoes since 1950. One more would tie 1977 for fifth-most.
Michigan's 29th tornado of the year touched down in Macomb County on June 18 and had a preliminary rating of EF-0.
Heat is on the way for Southeast Michigan with forecasted highs in the low 90s on Sunday and Monday.