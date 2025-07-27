Tornado touches down in Salinac County, NWS confirms, marking Michigan's 30th in 2025

Tornado touches down near Deckerville, Michigan

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Deckerville, Michigan, on Saturday, marking the state's 30th in 2025.

A barn was destroyed, and a home and crops were damaged as a result of the tornado, the NWS said.

Officials added that it wasn't detected by radar, and there was no prior warning.

A tornado touches down in Deckerville, Michigan, on July 28, 2025. Michigan State Police/Doug Confer

With 30 confirmed, 2025 now ranks as Michigan's sixth-highest year for tornadoes since 1950. One more would tie 1977 for fifth-most.

Michigan's 29th tornado of the year touched down in Macomb County on June 18 and had a preliminary rating of EF-0.

Heat is on the way for Southeast Michigan with forecasted highs in the low 90s on Sunday and Monday.