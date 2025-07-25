Severe storms possible in Southeast Michigan Saturday afternoon and evening

While cooler temperatures settle over Southeast Michigan, showers and storms also linger in the area.

Storm chances will continue from Friday into Saturday, with a potential for severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening.

Forecast models are not in complete agreement, but the risk for severe weather remains marginal for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties.

The biggest threats for these storms include heavy rainfall, which could lead to some localized flooding, and winds up to 60 miles per hour. Secondary threats include hail and isolated tornadoes.

After these storms pass through Saturday night, only an isolated chance of showers and storms will remain on Sunday. However, hotter temperatures and more humidity will become the bigger story as we begin next week.

