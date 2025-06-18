Michigan's 29th tornado in 2025 confirmed in Macomb County

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Macomb County during severe weather on Wednesday. It is Michigan's 29th confirmed tornado in 2025.

Officials say the tornado landed near 14 Mile Road. NWS says it will complete a storm survey on Thursday.

This year's number of confirmed tornadoes is now the sixth highest, tied with 29 tornadoes that were confirmed in 1991. So far, 1974 holds the top spot with 39 confirmed tornadoes, followed by 2001 with 35 confirmed tornadoes, according to CBS News Detroit's NEXT Weather team.

A tornado warning was issued in parts of Macomb County at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday It was lifted about 12 minutes later. Officials detected a severe thunderstorm over Royal Oak, near Troy, and it moved northeast. A flash flood warning was also issued in the county until 4:45 p.m.

The West Bloomfield Township police reported flooding on northbound Orchard Lake at Pontiac Trail. Chesterfield Township Police Department reported that the Macomb County Road Commission closed Gratiot Avenue from 23 Mile Road north to the Home Depot entrance because of flooding.