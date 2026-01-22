Metro Detroit schools begin to issue closing notices for Friday

Metro Detroit schools have started to issue school closing notices for Friday, Jan. 23, ahead of dangerously cold air that will arrive as part of a massive winter storm system that will affect more than 200 million people in the eastern U.S.

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for Friday into Saturday morning, reflecting a forecast for dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero. While cold weather is not a common reason for cancelling school in Southeast Michigan, it is part of many districts' emergency plans and procedures.

The extreme weather has also resulted in the Detroit Zoo closed for Friday and Saturday, along with some event cancellations. Other winter weather news reports can be found on our website.

CBS News Detroit's weather team has declared Friday and Saturday to be NEXT Weather Alert days because of the brutal conditions.

Our school announcement list updates automatically. Check back if you are looking for a school or district that has not yet reported.

See the list of school closures below: