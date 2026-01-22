Detroit Zoo closing, Brrmingham Blast canceled, due to winter weather

The extreme cold and winter weather forecasts for Friday through Sunday have resulted in some venue closings and event cancellations in Metro Detroit.

Here are the notices that CBS News Detroit has received. This list will be updated as needed.

Brrmingham Blast

The Brrmingham Blast winter festival that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled "due to the extreme temperature conditions forecast for this Saturday," festival officials said. "We look forward to the adventure of zip-lining in Downtown Birmingham next year."

Detroit Zoo

The Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center will be closed to visitors Friday and Saturday "due to the forecast of extreme cold temperatures across the metro Detroit region."

The plan is to reopen the venues to visitors during regular daytime hours Sunday, weather permitting.

Those who have purchased tickets to visit the zoo during the days that are closed can use the ticket for a future visit.