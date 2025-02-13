More snow for Southeast Michigan on Saturday and Sunday

(CBS DETROIT) - Snow returns this weekend with a couple of rounds you'll need the shovel for.

While it is still too early for numbers, we do have some good odds of how much certain areas could see.

Our first round of snow will move through mainly between midnight and 7 a.m. on Saturday. This snow should drop several inches that will need to be cleared before our next round arrives. Some light snow, or even a wintry mix, is possible Saturday afternoon.

Our second round of snowfall arrives Sunday morning and will drop similar amounts to Saturday morning.

Our chances of seeing at least 4 inches of snow for the weekend are quite high. Snow should start as that fluffy type of snow once again.

Our odds of up to 8 inches of snow are highest for locations north of M-59, especially Interstate 69.

Overall, our weekend should total close to 6-8 inches when it's all done on Sunday afternoon.

Take your time shoveling and don't wait for it all to fall before clearing the snow.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to track our weekend snowfall and keep you updated on official snow forecasts and what we expect the impacts to be.