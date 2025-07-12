Canadian wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for Michigan

Possible storms coming in SE Michigan on Saturday

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued a statewide air quality alert due to Canadian wildfire smoke pushing into the state.

The alert will be in effect from Sunday to Monday at noon.

Smoke will be moving into Michigan from Saturday to Monday, creating poor air quality.

The air quality alert went into effect for the western Upper Peninsula, including Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Marquette and Ontonagon counties, on Saturday at noon.

The National Weather Service says the smoke is creating elevated levels of fine particles in the air. Officials say the highest concentration of the particles will be in northern areas of the state, with periods of very unhealthy air possible.

Anyone with heart disease and respiratory diseases, like asthma, should avoid intense outdoor activities when air quality is poor, according to the NWS.

Officials recommend keeping windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

Southeast Michigan residents are facing possible severe storms on Saturday, before the air quality alert goes into effect. Strong wind, hail, isolated flooding and a low tornado risk are possible.