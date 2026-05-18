Severe weather possible Monday afternoon, evening, in Metro Detroit

Southeast Michigan faces a heightened risk of severe weather for Monday, May 18, with the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center mapping the area into a slight risk (2 of 5) for severe weather.

The severe weather threats in Metro Detroit for Monday, May 18, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The reason is that warm, humid air will combine with an approaching storm system to fuel strong thunderstorms across the region.

The main weather threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of an isolated tornado, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. Storms are expected to become more widespread as a cold front moves into the Great Lakes, creating unstable atmospheric conditions across Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, and surrounding communities.

Please monitor forecasts closely, have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions later today. The CBS News Detroit weather team has declared Monday to be a NEXT Weather Alert Day, stepping up forecast and announcements as needed.

Southeast Michigan faces a heightened risk of severe weather for Monday, May 18, with the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center mapping the area into a slight risk (2 of 5) for severe weather. CBS News Detroit

There were tornado warnings in mid-Michigan on Sunday.

This has been a busy severe weather season in Michigan, with 15 tornadoes confirmed already. Michigan saw one of its most-active tornado seasons on record during 2025, with 33 tornadoes confirmed in the state that year.

Explanation of a severe weather watch and a severe weather warning when issued by the National Weather Service. CBS News Detroit

Watch vs warning

The National Weather Service says a severe weather watch means "be prepared." It is possible that weather will reach severe levels during the time frame specified.

A severe weather warning means "take action," that severe weather conditions have been reported by spotters or can be detected on radar. People are asked to take shelter indoors, away from windows.