Michigan tornado count reaches 33 in 2025 after 3 more confirmed

Michigan is experiencing one of its most tornado-active years on record in 2025.

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in the northern Lower Peninsula on Sept. 22.

The tornadoes touched down in Torch Lake and Bellaire, and there was a brief, weak spin-up in western Grand Traverse County. Those three tornadoes bring Michigan's 2025 total to 33.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A major positive is that none of these have reached EF-2 strength or higher, which are the most likely to cause more significant damage and even injuries. Records for these go back to 1950.

Tornadoes are possible and have occurred in every month of the year in Michigan except January. Michigan's first December tornado was recorded on Dec. 23, 2015.