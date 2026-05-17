Strong storms possible in portions of Southeast Michigan on Sunday

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the afternoon and evening Sunday as a warm front moves through Southeast Michigan.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has adjusted its short-term guidance to reflect an increased risk for severe storms, shifting the primary focus to communities situated along and north of the M-59 corridor.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While the risk for the metro area remains low, our northern and middle counties have enough of a risk that a larger heads-up is warranted.

Between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, strong storms will attempt to fire along the warm front as it moves north.

The front will be stationary for a few hours, allowing storms to continue forming in sequence along the boundary.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

With the heat of our day, and the setup we see along frontal boundaries like this, severe weather is possible but not certain.

Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns, but along warm fronts, there is a tendency to create enough "spin" in the atmosphere to allow a tornado to form.

This is the main reason for the increased risk.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

If you are along and north of M-59 today, keep a close eye on the radar.

The NEXT Weather Team is monitoring and will provide updates as any strong storms develop.

A reminder, severe weather is also possible Monday and Tuesday this coming week, so be sure to stick with us throughout the next potentially active days.