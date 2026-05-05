Michigan's 15th tornado in 2026 recorded in Gladwin County

The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Gladwin County, Michigan, late last month, making it Michigan's 15th tornado recorded in 2026.

Officials say the tornado on April 24 lasted 1 minute at 65 mph and traveled 0.1 miles. The tornado touched down east of the Clare-Gladwin county line and traveled south of Beaverton Road. It crossed a farmstead, damaging buildings and free-standing objects, according to NWS.

As of May 2026, 15 tornadoes had touched down in Michigan this year, already surpassing the average number of tornadoes for a whole year (13 to 16). Nine of those tornadoes occurred during severe storms overnight on April 15.

Note: The video above originally aired on April 16, 2026.