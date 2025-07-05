Watch CBS News
Scattered storms to close out the holiday weekend in Southeast Michigan

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

Tracking showers and storms to end the weekend
Tracking showers and storms to end the weekend 02:15

Sunday will start warm and humid, with morning temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Expect to feel more humidity throughout the day as winds from the southwest bring more moisture to the area.

Expect showers and some isolated storms ahead of a cold front, which will slowly move through the state Sunday night. 

While we are not expecting severe weather, we could see some brief heavy rain and some isolated marginally strong wind gusts.

All of Southeast Michigan is under a marginal risk for excessive rain. The slow-moving storms may produce over an inch of rain an hour in localized areas, which may lead to flooding. The main threat of flooding will fall between 3 and 9 pm.

Expect the storms to diminish after sunset, with a chance of scattered showers remaining for the overnight hours and Monday morning. 

