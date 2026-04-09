Rain and cool temperatures returning to Southeast Michigan ahead of national championship parade

We are tracking a quick-moving spring system in Southeast Michigan that will bring some wet weather to wrap up the workweek.

If you are finalizing your weekend plans, especially if those plans involve heading out to Ann Arbor to cheer on the maize and blue, here is what you need to know about the timing of the rain and the weekend cool-down.

Grab the umbrella before you head out the door on Friday. We are tracking a system moving across the Great Lakes that will sweep a cold front through Southeast Michigan. Rain is likely in the morning, tapering off as we reach the midday point.

If you happen to work a late shift, expect a chilly drive home as temperatures drop rapidly behind the cold front, dipping into the upper 30s.

The rain will clear out completely by Friday afternoon, followed by clearing skies, making way for a dry, but crisp, Saturday morning in Ann Arbor. The city is preparing for massive crowds as the parade honoring the Michigan Wolverines' National Championship victory over UConn kicks off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday

If you are heading to the parade route, you will definitely want to layer up under your jerseys.

8:00 a.m. (arrival and setup): Brisk and chilly. Temperatures will be hovering around 38 degrees, with mostly sunny skies.

Brisk and chilly. Temperatures will be hovering around 38 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. 10:00 a.m. (parade start): Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly climb into the mid-40s.

Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly climb into the mid-40s. Noon (post-parade): The afternoon will feature more sunshine with high temperatures eventually creeping up to the low 50s.

It will be picture-perfect weather to celebrate the 2026 title.

Just be sure to bring a warm jacket for those morning hours standing along the route.