Michigan's NCAA championship parade, celebration slated for Saturday in Ann Arbor

A parade and celebration honoring the 2026 University of Michigan men's basketball national championship team will take place Saturday in Ann Arbor, the university's athletic department announced.

The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade through Ann Arbor. The celebration hosted by Champions Circle will begin at 1 p.m. at the university's Crisler Center.

Fans were also invited on Tuesday afternoon to welcome the team home at Crisler Center after they returned from Indianapolis.

Michigan defeated UConn 69-63 in the NCAA national championship game on Monday night. It is the team's second NCAA title in school history and the first since 1989.

Parade details

The parade will start at the President's House, proceed down State Street, and end at Yost Ice Arena.

Fans should plan to line South University Drive outside the president's house, west to the Student Union, and south down State Street to Yost Ice Arena. The city of Ann Arbor will close streets along the parade route at 8 a.m.

Parking will be available at parking structures around campus, including those on Thompson, Maynard and Thayer streets and Forest Avenue.

Celebration details

Reserved seats for the indoor celebration are $30 for the upper bowl and $75 for the lower bowl, with all proceeds going to the Champions Circle, which directly benefits Michigan's student-athletes. Student tickets are $20. Those attendees will have access to the Maize Rage section within the arena.

Ticket information will be communicated by the Michigan Athletic Ticket Office via email, starting at 9 a.m. Thursday to eligible students, season ticket holders and donors with 500 or more priority points.

Pending availability, a general public sale will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m.; tickets may be purchased at MGoBlue.com/Tickets.

The doors will open to ticketholders at noon on Saturday.

The above video originally aired on April 6, 2026.