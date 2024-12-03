Detroit-area apartment residents without heat fear safety concerns

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Oak Park man is worried for his family and neighbors as their apartment complex is without heat, and temperatures are dropping.

"It is inhumane living here," said Mark Holmes Jr., a resident of The Loop on Greenfield apartments.

Holmes said he and other residents have been living without heat and worry about the safety of his two-year-old son.

"All I want to do is spend time with my son, and when I do get that time, he has to be in an environment that's cold. And it's really dangerous for me to leave a space heater in his room and just allow him to play and be comfortable. It's really hard," he said.

Holmes said he and other residents have filed multiple complaints with the complex and the city.

"We're not asking for stainless steel appliances. We're asking for basic necessities, heat," said resident Brittany Busch. "It's 62 degrees in our apartment. We have three kids, all under the age of four. How do you keep them warm at night, while keeping them safe without space heaters."

Holmes has turned to space heaters. He is using three of them, including the small one his apartment lent him. But he said it's not enough and he often uses his oven to warm his apartment.

"And I'll set a reminder on my phone. So that way, not too much gas or propane goes around the house. You don't want to inhale that, it's very dangerous. But it's the biggest heat source, we have to resort to that," said Holmes.

He said management told him that their heating system needs repairs.

CBS News Detroit reached out to apartment management for comment and has not heard back.

Holmes said he has stopped paying rent and plans to move out, but said current conditions are not safe.

"My dad's an insurance adjuster. So, when he goes to fire claims, and he always tells me, most of the time it's the space heaters that cause these problems," he said. "And then on top of that, it's not safe for any of our kids in this building as residents."