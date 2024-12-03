Snow, single-digit wind chills move into Southeast Michigan midweek

(CBS DETROIT) — Big changes are on the way for Southeast Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, as a new clipper system will bring more cold air and snow.

Originating in Canada, this fast-moving low-pressure system will bring strong winds and cold air as well as some accumulating snow for the middle of the week.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The latest models are pointing to only between a trace and one inch for Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties by Thursday morning. For Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties, one to three inches of snow is possible.

Snow will come in a couple of bands, beginning Wednesday afternoon.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Most accumulation will end by Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday, winds will be gusting up to 45 miles per hour. Wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, will be in the single digits for Thursday morning.

Highs will only reach 30 on Thursday and Friday. There will be a gradual warm-up into the mid-40s by next Monday.