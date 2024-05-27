Watch CBS News
More chances for showers and storm expected Tuesday in SE Michigan

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Clouds will clear out overnight, but there is an isolated chance of showers on Tuesday, especially in our far northern regions.

There is a better chance of showers and storms on Tuesday. Expect a chance in the morning during your rush hour drive, but a better chance will come in the afternoon and evening. 

at-a-glance-tomorrow.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures begin the day in the mid-50s. Highs will top off in the low 70s. Cloudy conditions on Tuesday with a chance of a break or two in the cloud cover to allow a peak of sunshine to come through. Winds will be slightly less breezy on Tuesday, with a west-northwest wind of 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.   

bus-stop-tomorrow.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit
Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 7:56 PM EDT

