Monroe police, federal authorities, make arrest in credit union ATM theft

The Monroe Police Department reported that an investigation into the theft of cash from an ATM in Monroe expanded beyond Michigan to include federal authorities, resulting in an arrest in Illinois.

"Thanks to the efforts of our Road Patrol and Detectives, combined with evidence gathered from the scene, Flock Camera systems, and surveillance footage from nearby businesses, investigators were able to identify the suspect," the police department said. "We are still working to identify other suspect(s) in the theft."

The case involves a theft during the overnight hours of Jan. 18 from a machine at 715 N. Telegraph Road, which is the main campus of the Monroe Community Credit Union. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, Monroe Police Department reported at the time.

The department's road patrol and detectives gathered evidence that included surveillance video from nearby businesses and Flock Camera systems. Their efforts in identifying and locating the suspect included working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Oak Lawn (Illinois) Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the South/East MI – Cyber Fraud Task Force and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"Our Detectives worked diligently on this case, and with the invaluable support of federal agencies, crucial information was uncovered, confirming the suspect is an undocumented immigrant," the report said.

The suspect was apprehended near Chicago last week; and is now at the Monroe County Jail, facing charges of safe cracking, a life offense.

Anyone who needs to report unusual activity or suspected fraud on their credit union account has been asked to contact Monroe Community Credit Union.

Monroe Police also asked that anyone with information that could assist in this case contact Detective Sergeant Oetjens at 734-243-7516.