Lawsuit filed after tenants without water for three weeks at Monroe County apartment building

Residents at an apartment building in Monroe County, Michigan, have been without running water for three weeks after a dispute between neighboring property owners.

"Do I move somewhere else? Do I look for a new apartment?" said tenant Scott Hintze.

Hintze tells CBS News Detroit that he and other tenants have lived without water in their apartment building off Lewis Avenue in Ida Township since April 25.

"I had already paid rent for this month, so here I've paid rent, and I can't even live in my apartment. There are no words to describe my frustration," Hintze said.

In the beginning, he got by on jugs of water, but now he's temporarily living in a hotel until the situation is resolved. On Wednesday, the Monroe County Health Department placed a condemned notice on his door.

"I don't know what their timeline was for fixing things, but I'd like to say that kind of kickstarted some things," said Hintze.

The city of Monroe tells CBS News Detroit that the water shutoff is a result of a dispute between neighboring property owners, and the city has nothing to do with it. Officials say separate water service lines are required, but were never set up initially.

As of Thursday, the installation process for those service lines remains at a standstill, with the city not yet receiving the paperwork or payment from the building owner to move forward.

The management group, Lipstick Properties, has since filed a lawsuit against both building owners.

Hintze is hoping someone is held accountable.

"It affected my job, it affected my personal life. I hope they just learn their lesson and it doesn't happen to anybody else," Hintze said.

CBS News Detroit contacted Lipstick Properties and the Monroe County Health Department for answers, but did not hear back.

Hintze says the management group is reimbursing him and other tenants for food, hotel stays, rent, and utilities for the month of May and plans to continue supplying containers of water for those still living here. He was also told that a new water meter will be installed next week.