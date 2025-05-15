Detroiters recognize Mental Health Awareness Month in Campus Martius

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and organizations in Detroit are embracing the many ways we can feel our best.

Organizers say the downtown area is a perfect location to remember your mindfulness. On Thursday, Rachel Simone taught a yoga class at Campus Martius.

"I think the biggest thing today was connection," she said. Practicing yoga in a place as busy as Downtown Detroit is an important reminder that mindfulness can happen anywhere. "The great thing about technology is you can pop your headphones on and just listen, just breathe, and just take some time to be in your own space, love on yourself, that's one of the things I like to do. Put them headphones on and get into it."

The event was organized by the Rian Ryelee Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on serving low- and middle-income people through housing help programs and family stability. This month, in particular, is Mental Health Awareness Month.

"Social media makes it seem like we're connected in a really wide way, but there's nothing like being in the energy of other people. Being connected, being able to sit with someone, give someone a hug," said Simone.

She said that this month and every month, it's important to remember that it's okay not to feel OK, but good vibes and support go a long way.

"Healing and caring grows no matter what," said Simone.