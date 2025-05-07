Dispute leaves Monroe County apartment building tenants without water for weeks

Residents at an apartment building in Ida Township say they've been without running water for weeks.

"No running water whatsoever," said tenant Scott Hintze.

"I have to go to my sister's house to take showers and get clean. It's been very irritating," tenant Gary Smith stated.

For two weeks, tenants have been without water in their apartment off Lewis Avenue in Ida Township, with containers of water their only supply.

"The 25th, sometime mid-morning, the water just shut off, and we didn't know if it was some sort of maintenance thing going on or what was happening," Hintze stated.

Hintze is fed up and making the best of a frustrating situation.

"It's ridiculous. I've been staying with my friend and just trying to make do with big jugs of water to flush the toilet, and … it's a pain," said Hintze.

The city of Monroe issued the following statement on tenants' concerns:

"The City of Monroe has received recent reports about water service at 2868 Lewis Avenue. We recognize the importance of reliable access to water and are sympathetic to any residents affected by service disruptions, However, we wish to clarify that the City has taken no action to terminate water service to 2868 Lewis Ave. and that any issue relating to the water service at that location appears to be the result of a dispute between neighboring property owners. At the current time, there is no legal water connection from the public water main to 2868 Lewis Avenue. It appears that there has been some use of an improper private connection between 2868 Lewis Avenue and a neighboring parcel. While it will be required for that connection to cease in the future, the City has not turned off the water or compelled the closing of the valve between the two properties. Moreover, The City has provided information to the owner of 2868 Lewis Ave. about the process for installation of a separate water service line and the costs due from the owner for that service. As of today, there has been no request to proceed, or payment made. While we understand the concerns involved, this remains a private matter between property owners. The City stands ready to assist once a formal request is submitted. Concerns regarding this issue should be addressed to the private property owners involved in the matter."

Meanwhile, tenants are left to fend for themselves with no timeline for when water will be turned back on.

"Have no idea. We're just kind of in the dark," said Hintze.

Hintze says Lipstick Properties, the owner of his apartment building off Lewis Avenue, is reimbursing him for having to relocate.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the property group for comment, but has not heard back.