No. 7 Michigan State women's basketball to take on No. 10 Harvard in NCAA Tournament

The Michigan State women's basketball team has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament with its first-round matchup against Harvard on Saturday in Regional 1 - Spokane.

The Spartans (21-9) earned the No. 7 seed and will face off against No. 10 seed Harvard (23-4). The official NCAA Tournament bracket was announced Sunday evening.

The team lost to Iowa on March 6 in the Big Ten Tournament.

Additionally, the Michigan women's team collected the No. 7 seed in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Michigan State and Michigan men's basketball teams were also selected for the tournament. The No. 2 Michigan State will take on the No. 15 Bryant on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio, and the No. 5 Michigan will take on the No. 12 UC San Diego on Thursday in Denver, Colorado.

The women's team has not won the national championship. The team came close in 2025 but lost to Baylor in the championship game, becoming the runner-up. They played in last year's tournament and lost in the first round to North Carolina. But the Spartans are hoping to turn that around with Robyn Fralick, who was named head coach in 2023. Fralick became the sixth coach in Spartan women's basketball history, according to the university's website.