No. 2 Michigan State basketball plays No. 15 Bryant in NCAA Tournament. Here's what to know.

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team makes its 27th straight NCAA Tournament appearance on Friday when it takes on the Bryant Bulldogs in a first-round matchup in the South region. 

The Spartans (27-6) earned the No. 2 seed and will face the No. 15 seed Bryant (23-11) at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.   

MSU lost to Wisconsin, 77-74, in Saturday's Big Ten Tournament semifinal. 

Michigan State's streak of 27 consecutive tournament appearances is a Big Ten record and the current longest-active in the NCAA. 

Meanwhile, No. 5 Michigan will take on No. 12 UC San Diego on Thursday in Denver, Colorado.

How far has Michigan State made it in March Madness?

Michigan State is a two-time national champion. It won its first title in 1979 under legendary coach Jud Heathcote and a Magic Johnson-led team. The Spartans won it all again in 2000, with Mateen Cleeves and Morris Peterson leading the way in a win over Florida. 

Michigan State also finished as a national runner-up in 2009, when it lost to North Carolina in a championship game played at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Spartans have made 38 NCAA Tournament appearances and have the sixth-most Final Four appearances with 10 (1957, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2019). Michigan State has reached the Sweet 16 on 21 occasions, including in 2023. 

Michigan State has posted a 73-36 record in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans have advanced past either the First Four or First Round each of the last three years. 

