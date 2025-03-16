No. 5 Michigan basketball plays No. 12 UC San Diego in NCAA Tournament. Here's what to know.

House explosion in Garden City; JD Vance to visit Michigan; and more top stories

The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team makes its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022 on Thursday when it takes on the UC San Diego Tritons in a first-round matchup in the South region.

The Wolverines (25-9) earned the No. 5 seed and will face the No. 12 seed UC San Diego (30-4) in Denver Colorado.

First-year coach Dusty May has the Wolverines back in the tournament after last year's 8-24 season and last-place finish in the Big Ten in Juwan Howard's final campaign.

On Sunday, the Wolverines walked away with the Big Ten title after beating Wisconsin 59-53.

Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Michigan State will take on No. 15 seed Bryant on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio.

How far has Michigan made it in March Madness?

Michigan has claimed one national championship when it downed Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime in the 1989 title game. The Wolverines also posted runner-up finishes in 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2018, but had to vacate their 1992 and 1993 Final Four runs because of an NCAA violations scandal involving booster Ed Martin.

The Wolverines have made 31 NCAA Tournament appearances and eight Final Four appearances (1964, 1965, 1976, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2018). Michigan's first tournament bid came back in 1948.

Michigan has posted a 66-30 record (including wins later vacated by the NCAA) in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines have reached at least the Sweet 16 round in each of their last five NCAA tournament appearances.