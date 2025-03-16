Michigan woman's basketball team earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

Michigan women's basketball team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament, earning the No. 6 seed in Regional 3 - Birmingham.

The Wolverines (22-10) will take on the No. 11 seed, which has yet to be determined between the Iowa State or Princeton as of Sunday evening. The first-round game is scheduled for Friday, March 21.

The team beat Maryland last Friday in the Big Ten Tournament but lost to USC the following day.

Additionally, Michigan State's women's team earned the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 10 Harvard on Saturday, March 22.

Meanwhile, the Michigan State and Michigan men's basketball teams were also selected for the tournament. The No. 2 Michigan State will take on the No. 15 Bryant on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio, and the No. 5 Michigan will take on the No. 12 UC San Diego on Thursday in Denver, Colorado.

The women's team played in last year's tournament but lost to Kansas in the first round. The Wolverines are returning to the championship with head coach Kim Barnes Arico, who is the longest-tenured coach in program history. Arico has been with the program since 2012.