Michigan couple charged after 9-year-old son shoots self with unsecured gun

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan couple has been charged with violating the state's safe storage law after their 9-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the hand with an unsecured handgun, police say.

The child's stepfather, Jacob Zachary Gean, 27, and mother, Jessie Gean, 25, are charged with firearms-safe storage violation-minor present and inflicted serious impairment of a body function upon self or another. If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.

Madison Heights police say the boy accidentally shot himself in the left hand with an unsecured handgun at a home in the 30000 block of Palmer Friday afternoon. The child is expected to be OK.

The couple was arraigned Sunday, and each was given a $50,000 bond.

Under Michigan's safe storage law, which went into effect in February, residents must keep unattended firearms unloaded and stored with a locking device or in a locked box if it is "reasonably known" that a minor may be present.

Since the law took effect on Feb. 13, several residents have been charged with violating it.

In early August, a Metro Detroit woman was charged with violating the state's safe storage law after a 2-year-old who she was babysitting in Warren accidentally shot himself in the stomach with an unsecured handgun. Police say the woman, who is a licensed CPL holder, left two guns unsecured in an area accessible to the child.

In April, a Warren father was charged with violating the safe storage law after his 8-year-old got ahold of an unsecured gun and shot himself in the face.