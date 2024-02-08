New Michigan gun safety laws go into effect Feb. 13

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's new gun safety laws, signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in April 2023, will go into effect on Feb. 13.

This comes after Jennifer Crumbley was recently found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting, where he son killed four students and injured seven other people.

They were also signed into law a few months after three students were killed and others were injured in a shooting at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.

Here's more on the gun safety bills that were signed into law.

Senate Bills 79 & 80: Gun safe storage

Michigan residents will be required to keep firearms that are being stored or left unattended on premises unloaded and locked with a locking device a locked box or container if it is "reasonably known" that a minor will be or could likely be present. The state's criminal code was also updated for gun safety storage for child access protection.

Senate Bills 81 & 82: Lower costs of gun safety devices

The cost of gun safety devices will be lowered for Michigan residents, to ensure gun owners can safely store their firearms and keep them away from children.

House Bills 4138 & 4142: Universal background checks

This will require background checks for all firearm purchases.

Red flag gun laws

In addition to these gun safety laws, red flag laws will go in effect. Senate Bill 83 and House Bills 4146, 4147, and 4148 are the red flag laws, and will allow people to petition a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order. The court would determine if an individual posed a risk to injure themself or others by possessing a gun.

If they court issued the order, it would prevent the person from being able to possess or purchase a firearm.

This will help prevent someone in distress from using a gun to hurt themself or another person.

Domestic violence gun laws

Whitmer also signed bills into law that will prevent people who have been convicted of domestic violence from purchasing, owning or transporting guns for eight years after they were sentenced.

This is to help make sure that violent criminals will not be able to harm others, and to protect domestic violence survivors.

Response to new Michigan gun laws

Advocates of the new laws say these are changes that advocates have been hoping for.

"Taken together, these laws represent a sea change in Michigan's gun safety regime," said Ryan Bates, the executive director of End Gun Violence Michigan. "We've gone from being a laggard having not passed a gun safety law in 40 years to being a national leader."

Bates also told CBS News Detroit that he was pleased to see the safe storage law signed into law.

"In states where they've implemented a strong, safe storage law, youth firearm deaths went down 50%," Bates said. "So that that one intervention can have a huge impact on the lives of our children."

Rick Ector, a firearm trainer in Detroit, told CBS New Detroit that he is concerned about the new laws.

"All of them stand out to me in a negative fashion," Ector said. "I feel that they are against the natural, inherent, God-given rights that we have as, as citizens of this country."

Ector said that he doesn't think there needs to be universal background checks in Michigan.

"Well, it's already on the books that if you're going to purchase a firearm from an FFL, the Federal Firearms licensee, that a background check, be performed. It really begs the question, do we really believe that people who are statutorily ineligible to own and possess a firearm, that they're going to subject themselves to a background check?"