Warren police investigate shooting of 8-year-old believed to have shot himself with unsecured gun

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old boy, who they suspect shot himself with an unsecured gun in Warren.

The Warren Police Department responded to an apartment in the area of Hoover and 10 Mile Road, where they found the child with a gunshot wound to the head/face area.

The child was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. Police say at last check, he was responsive to pain stimuli.

Police believe the child found the gun inside the apartment before shooting himself. The boy's parents were home at the time of the shooting.

Police are investigating whether the gun was stored properly.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 5:13 PM EDT

