Watch CBS News
Local News

Babysitter, 42, charged after 2-year-old shoots himself

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan babysitter charged after 2-year-old shoots himself
Michigan babysitter charged after 2-year-old shoots himself 02:33

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman is facing felony charges after a 2-year-old boy she was caring for shot himself with her handgun in Warren.

April Green, 42, is charged with firearm safe storage violation causing serious injury, second-degree child abuse and two counts of felony firearm. She was arraigned and received a $75,000 cash/surety bond. She is ordered to not possess a firearm and have contact with any children under 17.

Babysitter charged under Michigan's gun laws after 2-year-old shoots himself
April Green Warren Police Department

Police said Green, who is a licensed CPL holder, had two handguns at the home on Saturday in the 11000 block of Edgemont Street. Investigators believe she left the handguns unsecured in an area accessible to the child. The boy then shot himself in the stomach.   

Police say the child was alert and responsive.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.