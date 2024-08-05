Babysitter, 42, charged after 2-year-old shoots himself

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman is facing felony charges after a 2-year-old boy she was caring for shot himself with her handgun in Warren.

April Green, 42, is charged with firearm safe storage violation causing serious injury, second-degree child abuse and two counts of felony firearm. She was arraigned and received a $75,000 cash/surety bond. She is ordered to not possess a firearm and have contact with any children under 17.

April Green Warren Police Department

Police said Green, who is a licensed CPL holder, had two handguns at the home on Saturday in the 11000 block of Edgemont Street. Investigators believe she left the handguns unsecured in an area accessible to the child. The boy then shot himself in the stomach.

Police say the child was alert and responsive.