Mary Sheffield, Solomon Kinloch win Detroit mayoral primary election, AP projects

Mary Sheffield and the Rev. Solomon Kinloch were named winners in Tuesday's primary election for the Detroit mayoral race and will advance to the November general election, AP projects.

Sheffield was projected as the first of the two winners sometime after 9:30 p.m. Thursday with 24,642 votes (now 32,414 as of midnight). Kinloch was projected as the second winner at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday with 12,813 votes.

"It is this city that raised me, that shaped me, and that called me to serve for such a time as this," Sheffield said to her supporters Tuesday night.

She added, "Even as a kid, I always wanted to be a part of something bigger. That's why I am deeply committed to investing in our neighborhoods and our parks and our youth programs and our cultural institutions, because every Detroiter deserves to feel seen and supported."

Detroit mayoral candidate Mary Sheffield speaks at a campaign watch party Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Detroit. Ryan Sun / AP

Sheffield was first elected to the city council in November 2013, representing the city's fifth district. She was selected council president in 2022. She announced her official campaign for mayor in December 2024, saying she is focused on strengthening the city's economy and education, reducing crime, supporting small businesses and lowering property taxes for residents and businesses. She says she is also focused on providing access to affordable housing for all Detroiters.

Kinloch is the senior pastor at Triumph Church in Detroit. Under his leadership, Triumph has expanded to eight campuses and has been called one of the fastest-growing churches in the United States. Before becoming a pastor in 1998, Kinloch worked at the Chevrolet Gear and Axle Plant, where he was a member of UAW Local 235. He is a graduate of Northwestern High School.

Detroit mayoral candidate Solomon Kinloch Jr. hugs supporters at a campaign watch party Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Detroit. Ryan Sun / AP

Sheffield and Kinloch were among nine candidates vying for the seat currently held by Mayor Mike Duggan, who is running for Michigan governor. They will go head-to-head in the November general election.

Duggan is Detroit's 75th mayor. He is serving his third four-year term and is the second-longest-serving mayor, behind Coleman Young, who was elected to five terms and served for 20 years. His current term ends in January 2026. He first took office in January 2014, and the city emerged from its historic bankruptcy in December of that year.

In December 2024, Duggan announced that he would not seek a fourth term and would run as an Independent in the 2026 gubernatorial election. With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reaching her term limit, several people have thrown their names in the ring for the state's top position, including Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and U.S. Rep. John James.