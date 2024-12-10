Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield announces bid for mayor

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield announced her bid for mayor and says she is ready to be the city's next top official.

Sheffield held an event Tuesday night that included speeches from community and local business leaders, including Judge Greg Mathis. If elected, she would be Detroit's first female mayor.

Sheffield's hand in the mayoral race comes after Mayor Mike Duggan announced he would not seek reelection and would instead launch an independent bid in Michigan's 2026 gubernatorial race. Duggan first took office in January 2014, and the city emerged from its historic bankruptcy in December of that year.

Sheffield was first elected to the city council in November 2013, representing the city's fifth district.

Through her campaign slogan, "Together We Can, Together We Will," Sheffield says she is focused on strengthening the city's economy and education, reducing crime, providing more affordable housing, building small businesses and lowering property taxes.