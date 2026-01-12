Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud named University of Michigan president

The University of Michigan Board of Regents on Monday unanimously approved Kent Syverud as the 16th president.

Syverud, who serves as chancellor and president of Syracuse University, will replace interim Domenico Grasso. Grasso filled the role after former university President Santa Ono stepped down to pursue another job.

The university says Grasso will remain in the interim role until Syverud officially takes over later this year. Syverud is expected to assume the role for a five-year term by July 1 and receive an annual base salary of $2 million.

"President-elect Syverud is an experienced and trusted leader who has guided higher education institutions—and their students—to new levels of success. The Board of Regents is eager to bring his experience and passion back to U-M, where he is uniquely qualified to grow our impact across the state, nation and world," said Mark Bernstein, chair of the Board of Regents and co-chair of the presidential search committee.

01/11/26 Portraits of Kent Syverud, President-elect of the University of Michigan Scott C. Soderberg

According to U of M, the New York native's history with the university dates back to 1981 and 1983, when he earned his juris doctorate from Michigan Law and received his master's degree in economics, respectively. He earned his bachelor's degree from Georgetown University.

He practiced law after graduating from Michigan and worked as a clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, according to U of M. Syverud returned to Michigan in 1987, where he worked for 10 years as an assistant professor of law and later as professor and associate dean for academic affairs.

Syverud was appointed Syracuse's 12th chancellor and president in 2013. He assumed the role in 2014.

Before Syracuse, Syverud served as dean at the School of Law at Washington University in St. Louis and was the Ethan A.H. Shepley Distinguished University Professor. He also served as dean at Vanderbilt University Law School.

"When I was here, it meant a certain set of values and practices associated with coach Schembechler. What's relevant is that cultures change and institutions change, so I suspect that lots of people have been working hard on what 'Michigan People' means in athletics going forward," Syverud said on Monday.

The search for the next president started last summer after Ono announced in May that he was stepping down to take on the role of president of the University of Florida. Grasso was named interim president shortly after Ono's announcement.

Ono received initial approval from the University of Florida's Board of Trustees, but was rejected by the Florida Board of Governors a week later. Last August, the Ellison Institute of Technology in the United Kingdom announced that Ono would be its new global president.

Syverud's appointment comes after Grasso announced an independent review into the university's athletic department following the firing of football head coach Sherrone Moore.

Moore was terminated on Dec. 10 after U of M said an investigation uncovered an "inappropriate relationship" with a female staffer. Moore was arrested hours later in connection with an assault incident and charged with stalking, breaking and entering and home invasion.

Michigan has since hired former longtime Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to lead the Wolverines.