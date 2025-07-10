University of Michigan hires firm to search for new president

Former Michigan President Santa Ono will not return to U of M faculty

The University of Michigan has hired a firm to search for its 16th president, two months after former President Santa Ono's exit.

The Board of Regents says it hired Chicago-based executive search firm Spencer Stuart, led by professionals Mary Gorman and Alexis Stiles. Officials say U of M will finalize its search process that will include an advisory committee, engagement activities with the community and a presidential search website.

The board says the firm "brings extensive experience in higher education leadership searches."

"The Board is unified and committed to identifying and hiring a visionary and dynamic leader who embodies our core values and demonstrates a proven record of excellence and leadership across complex organizations," the board said in a message to the U of M community.

Spencer Stuart was not involved in the search for the 15th president in 2022 when Ono was hired. At the time, U of M hired Boston-based Isaacson Miller. Ono announced in May that he was stepping down from his role to pursue the same position at the University of Florida.

He received initial approval from the university's Board of Trustees, but was rejected by the Florida Board of Governors a week later. Before the Board of Governors' 10-6 vote, several prominent conservatives raised questions about Ono over pro-Palestinian protests, climate change efforts, gender ideology and DEI programs at the University of Michigan and his previous academic positions.

U of M said that Ono would not be returning to a faculty positition.

In the meantime, former U of M Dearborn chancellor Domenico Grasso was named interim president at the Ann Arbor campus.

Note: The video above previously aired on June 20, 2025.