University of Michigan president Santa Ono announces intention to take same role in Florida

University of Michigan president expected to take same role in Florida

University of Michigan President Santa Ono says he's planning to take the role of president at the University of Florida.

In a letter to students and staff at Ann Arbor Sunday, Ono said he's the sole finalist for the presidency in Florida, and expects to assume the role later this summer once the appointment is approved by the school's Board of Governors.

Ono was appointed as the 15th president of the University of Michigan in July 2022. At that time, he agreed to a five-year term.

"Serving as your president over these past three academic years has been a distinct honor," Ono said in the letter. "Every day, I have been inspired beyond words by the vibrancy, brilliance, and dedication of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni. I will miss the extraordinary intellectual vitality that fills our classrooms and laboratories, the sublime sounds of our musical and theatrical performances, and the roar of fans cheering on the Wolverines — or singing "Mr. Brightside" together in joyful unity."

Ono says he will work with the Chair of the Board of Regents to "ensure a smooth and seamless transition."

Before becoming Michigan's president, he served for six years as president and vice-chancellor of the University of British Columbia.

