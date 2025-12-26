Michigan football to hire former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to lead the Wolverines, sources say

The University of Michigan is set to hire former longtime Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham to lead the Wolverines, university sources told CBS News Detroit's Rachel Hopmayer.

U of M has not yet officially announced Whittingham, 66, who served as the Utes' head coach for 21 seasons.

Michigan is hoping to turn things around after the university fired ex-coach Sherrone Moore on Dec. 10 for having an "inappropriate relationship" with a female staffer.

Hours after his firing, Moore was detained and later charged with home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering. Moore served as coach for the 2024 and 2025 seasons after working under former coach Jim Harbaugh since 2018. Michigan later announced that its athletic department was under review amid the investigation against Moore.

Whittingham joined the Utes staff in 1994, first as a defensive line coach. He worked through the ranks, also serving as defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and safeties coach, before he was named head coach in 2005.

In Whittingham's first seven seasons as head coach, he led the Utes to seven bowl games, winning six of them. Whittingham ended with a 167-86 career record with the Utes and a 11-6 bowl record. His best season was in 2008 when he led the Utes to an undefeated record and a victory in the Sugar Bowl.

On Dec. 12, Whittingham announced that he was stepping down. The Utes finished the 2025 season with a 10-2 record and are now preparing for the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska, where Whittinham will finish his tenure.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines (9-3) are gearing up for the Citrus Bowl against Texas, with interim coach Biff Poggi leading the team. Poggi told reporters earlier this week that he interviewed for the job and the university was hoping it next coach before the bowl game.

Note: The video above previously aired on Dec. 20, 2025.