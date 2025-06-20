Here's how hot June got in Metro Detroit during previous heat waves

Record high or near-record high temperatures could be seen in Detroit on Sunday and Monday, according to CBS Detroit NEXT Weather forecaster Stacey DuFord. The forecast calls for highs well into the 90s, with a heat index at or above 100 degrees, on those days.

There will be only minimal cooling off at night.

In preparation, the National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for all of southern lower Michigan from Saturday morning through Tuesday evening.

Ahead of the heat wave, DuFord reviewed the record temperatures for Southeast Michigan for June 22-24 and provided the following data. In some cases, June 1988 set the current records; in other cases, the records were set in June 1923.

June 22

The temperatures to use as comparison for Sunday are as follows.

The record highs for June 22

Detroit: 98 Degrees (Set in 1988)

Flint: 96 Degrees (Set in 1923)

Saginaw: 94 Degrees (Set in 1966)

The record high minimums for June 22

Detroit: 73 Degrees (Set in 1988)

Flint: 71 Degrees (Set in 1988)

Saginaw: 69 Degrees (Set in 2024)

June 23

The temperatures to use as comparison for Monday are as follows.

The record highs for June 23

Detroit: 95 Degrees (Set in 1923)

Flint: 98 Degrees (Set in 1923)

Saginaw: 96 Degrees (Set in 1923)

The record high minimums for June 23

Detroit: 74 Degrees (Set in 1923)

Flint: 71 Degrees (Set in 2013)

Saginaw: 72 Degrees (Set in 1975)

June 24

The temperatures to use as comparison for Tuesday are as follows:

The record highs for June 24

Detroit: 97 Degrees (Set in 1952)

Flint: 95 Degrees (Set in 1934)

Saginaw: 96 Degrees (Set in 1938)

The record high minimums for June 24

Detroit: 74 Degrees (Set in 1923)

Flint: 73 Degrees (Set in 1997)

Saginaw: 73 Degrees (Set in 1997)

contributed to this report.