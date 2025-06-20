Watch CBS News
Extreme heat watch issued for Southeast Michigan Saturday through Tuesday

By Stacey DuFord

Extreme Heat Watch starts Saturday morning
An extreme heat watch has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan Saturday morning through Tuesday evening.

Expect high temperatures well into the 90s and heat index temperatures at or above 100 degrees during daytime hours. Nights will be warm and muggy as overnight lows are expected to remain in the mid-70s through the stretch.

pm-7-day-bug-safe-holiday.png
There may be showers to contend with on Saturday morning, but southwest winds gusting to around 25 to 30 mph will help clear out the clouds and usher in warm, moist air with afternoon temperatures reaching into the low 90s.

euro-9k-high-res.png
Near-record, or record-breaking, temperatures on Sunday and Monday will reach into the mid to upper 90s with little chance of cloud cover to provide relief.

nws-heat-risk.png
nws-heat-risk2.png
A cold front brings a chance of showers and storms in the middle of next week, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s through the end of next weekend.

