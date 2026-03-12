High wind watch issued for Friday in Southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service in Detroit has issued a high wind watch for Friday in Southeast Michigan, which means it might be one of those days when your trash can explores the neighborhood and your hair achieves "experimental architecture."

A high wind watch was issued March 12, 2026, for southeast Michigan. CBS News Detroit

The reason: a powerful Alberta Clipper storm system is charging through the Great Lakes will crank up the pressure difference between a deep low to the north and higher pressure to the south.

That steep pressure gradient works like the atmosphere stepping on the gas pedal, accelerating winds across the region.

Wind gust and direction Futurecast for Metro Detroit on March 13, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Add in a fast-moving jet stream overhead and some efficient mixing of stronger winds down to the surface, allowing the potential for southwest wind gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph.

Hold onto your hats — and maybe your patio furniture, too.

Winds will begin to reduce overnight Friday.