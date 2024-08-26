Heat advisory issued for most of Southeast Michigan as temperatures ramp up

(CBS DETROIT) - As temperatures ramp up, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of Southeast Michigan.

The NWS says the temperatures will be around 90 degrees on Monday, but the humidity will rise, "pushing heat indices to around 100 degrees tomorrow (Tuesday)."

A heat advisory has been issued for most of Southeast Michigan from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Tuesday for heat indices up to around 102 degrees, according to the NWS.

Actual temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach the lower 90s.

Residents should make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade if working outside and limit outdoor activities. People should also check up on elderly and sick individuals, as well as those without air conditioning.

A heat advisory is "issued when the heat index equals or exceeds 100 degrees for 3 hours or longer but less than 105 F," according to the National Weather Service. It's also issued within 24 hours of the heat onset.

There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Looking back, on Aug. 24, 2023, six tornadoes impacted Southeast Michigan, with seven confirmed across the state. The National Weather Service says this was the most tornadoes to happen in a single day in the month of August.

As many students across Metro Detroit return to school this week, Detroit Public Schools students will be released early due to the heat.

Schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District will release students three hours earlier than usual on Monday, Aug. 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27.

"We will monitor the forecast to determine extending the early release to Wednesday and make that decision Monday evening," the district said on its website.

A list of the early release times for each school can be found on the school district's website.