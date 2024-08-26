Detroit's Fisher Magnet Upper Academy welcomes back students with celebration

(CBS DETROIT) - As schools across Michigan and Detroit are welcoming back staff and students for the first day of a new school year, it's hard to beat Fisher Magnet Upper Academy with its good music and good vibes.

Students were greeted with free backpacks filled with school supplies, a DJ, a brass band and a photo opportunity, and the kids loved it.

Monday is a big step in the lives of Fisher Magnet Upper Academy students.

"I'm excited because I am going to see new teachers," said one student.

It's a wonderful welcome back for the kindergarteners to eighth graders.

"I love gym and I love ELA and I got all A's last year, so let's see if I can do it again," said another Fisher Magnet Upper Academy student.

Students were given bookbags with free school supplies and plenty of high fives and good vibes thanks to the Detroit Public Schools Community District Foundation and Ford Community East Center.

"This is so important because the one thing students need is our support and not just from their parents," said Kerrie Mitchell, CEO of the Detroit Public Schools Community District Foundation. "They need to know there is a whole community out here that is rooting for them to be successful."

Success is something student Gregory Cottingham is looking for.

"I just know that the people in our community really support us; that's what it tells me; they support us, and they want to see great things from us, and I want to see great things from myself, too," said Cottingham.

"This allows the children to see the community coming together, and they know we are a family, and if they need anybody to lean on, that is the community that is here today," added Fisher Magnet Upper Academy principal Dr. Shekitra Green.

Monday's back-to-school celebration took place during the first 30 minutes of school, but students know as time goes on they'll need to put the work in to be great.

"If you pass more classes, you can be successful in life as a grown-up," said Fisher Magnet Upper Academy seventh-grader Tabrel Jenkins. "You never know, $2 million, $10 million, half a million dollars, you never know. Just keep on doing it. If you do great in your past, the future will be great, better than your past."