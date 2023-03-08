Watch CBS News
Ginger Gonzaga discusses new episode of "True Lies"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - "True Lies" is the newest primetime drama on CBS. 

Housewife Helen Tasker discovers her husband Harry is living a double life as an international spy, and she gets swept up into his world. 

Star Ginger Gonzaga spoke with CBS New York's Cindy Hsu. 

"It's a cardio workout," Gonzaga joked. "An hour's worth action-drama-comedy... it's really fun, it's really silly, it's fun to be spies, and it's fun to have a lot of comedy in these high-stakes situations." 

In this episode, Helen tags along for her first spy mission. Along the way, they run into an ex-boyfriend of Helen's, and she finds out that her spy husband has a spy wife as part of his cover. 

"It was kind of my hidden agenda: I'm going to make this as funny as I can," Gonzaga said. "I love improvising and adding as much as I can comedically." 

Check out their full interview in the video above and be sure to catch tonight's episode at 10PM / 9PM Central on CBS and Paramount +. 

