Frost advisory issued Thursday morning for most of Southeast Michigan

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

Finally feeling like Fall!
Finally feeling like Fall! 02:49

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from 12:01 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Thursday for most of Southeast Michigan.

freeze-frost-alerts.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The advisory is in place for Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties. 

A frost advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be 33 to 36 degrees on clear and calm nights during the growing season. 

forecast-low-temperatures.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Frost can damage sensitive vegetation, and sensitive outdoor plants should be covered before sunset to retain heat. In the fall, frost advisories are issued until the end of the growing season, which ends with the first widespread freeze.

graf-precip-type-expanded-4k.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The last frost advisory in 2025 was issued on May 8, but excluded Wayne and Monroe counties. 

The potential for frost exists for Thursday night as well. The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team will keep you updated on any changes.

Stacey DuFord

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

