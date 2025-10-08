Frost advisory issued Thursday morning for most of Southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from 12:01 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Thursday for most of Southeast Michigan.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The advisory is in place for Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.

A frost advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be 33 to 36 degrees on clear and calm nights during the growing season.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Frost can damage sensitive vegetation, and sensitive outdoor plants should be covered before sunset to retain heat. In the fall, frost advisories are issued until the end of the growing season, which ends with the first widespread freeze.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The last frost advisory in 2025 was issued on May 8, but excluded Wayne and Monroe counties.

The potential for frost exists for Thursday night as well. The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team will keep you updated on any changes.