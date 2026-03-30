Watch live: FBI provides update on Temple Israel attack investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Detroit Field Office is hosting a press conference at its office Monday to present updates on its investigation of the Temple Israel attack.

Those attending were expected to include Jennifer Runyan, FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge; Jerome Gorgon, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan; other law enforcement officials who have been involved in the investigation; and community partners.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at 3:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch FBI Detroit press conference

What: FBI Detroit provides update on Temple Israel attack investigation.

FBI Detroit provides update on Temple Israel attack investigation. Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

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During the March 12 attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, a suspect rammed a vehicle into the building. The FBI said shortly afterward that the suspect died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was identified as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, age 41, of Dearborn Heights, a Lebanese-born man who became a citizen in 2026.

One security guard was injured during the attack and has been recovering at home.

Dozens of first responders sought treatment for smoke inhalation.

Children and staff who were at the early childhood center at the facility were evacuated safely, then waited at a nearby building for families to meet up with them.

A March 19 press conference about the incident took place in Pontiac, led by Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard with temple officials and other local faith leaders among the speakers. The FBI did not have a speaker at that meeting; Bouchard referred specific questions about evidence and the circumstances to federal authorities.

The Temple Israel attack was the third violent incident at a house of worship in Michigan in less than 12 months, following the shootings in Grand Blanc and Wayne last year.