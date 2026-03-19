Watch live: Oakland County sheriff provides update one week after Temple Israel attack

It has been one week since the violent attack on March 12 at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the circumstances and how the community moves forward. Local faith leaders and other law enforcement personnel are also expected to attend.

CBS News Detroit will have live coverage of the press conference at 2 p.m. from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office building in Pontiac.

During the March 12 attack, a suspect rammed a vehicle into the building. He died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. One security guard was injured. Dozens of first responders sought treatment for smoke inhalation. Children and staff who were at the early childhood center at the facility were evacuated safely, then waited at a nearby building for families to meet up with them.

The Temple Israel attack was the third violent incident at a house of worship in Michigan in less than 12 months, following the shootings in Grand Blanc and Wayne last year.