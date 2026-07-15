Two weather hazards as Metro Detroit faces both air quality alert, heat advisory

Southeast Michigan residents are facing two weather hazards on Wednesday, with an air quality alert issued due to wildfires in Canada and Minnesota, along with a heat advisory continuing in the region.

Here's what you need to know for Wednesday.

Air quality alerts for Southeast Michigan on July 15, 2026 CBS News Detroit

Air quality alert for all of Michigan

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued an Air Quality Alert for all of Michigan for Wednesday. Smoke from multiple wildfires in Canada and Minnesota is moving into the region, raising fine particulate pollution levels.

The smoky haze could be seen early Wednesday on the traffic cameras at the Mackinac Bridge.

Canadian wildfire smoke had started to obscure views of the Mackinac Bridge early on July 15, 2026. The entire state of Michigan is under an air quality alert because of the smoke. Mackinac Bridge Authority

Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels during the day in Southeast Michigan for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, and people with asthma, heart disease, or other respiratory conditions.

Those individuals should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity, keep windows closed if possible, and use air conditioning with a clean filter or an air purifier to reduce smoke indoors. Anyone who experiences coughing, shortness of breath, or chest discomfort should move indoors and seek medical attention if symptoms become severe.

Potential air quality impacts on people. CBS News Detroit

While air quality alerts are occasionally issued during the summer months due to weather conditions in Michigan, such as one issued June 29 for Southeast Michigan, they are typically for a specific region.

It is less common for such an alert to include all of Michigan. But a statewide air quality alert was issued in late July 2025 for Michigan because of Canadian wildfire smoke.

The heat advisory map for Southeast Michigan on July 15, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Heat advisory continues in Metro Detroit

In the meantime, the National Weather Service says a heat advisory remains in effect for southeast Michigan through 8 p.m. Wednesday as dangerously hot and humid conditions push heat index values between 100 and 107 degrees.

Prolonged exposure to this level of heat can quickly lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially for older adults, young children, and those working or exercising outdoors.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, limit strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning or evening, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and spend as much time as possible in air-conditioned buildings. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles, and be sure to check on neighbors, friends, and family members who may be more vulnerable to the extreme heat.

Closings and cancellations

The following closing and cancellation announcements are because of the heat wave, unless otherwise noted:

Bedford Community Stadium in Temperance will be closed to the public through Thursday, according to Bedford Public Schools.

A planned power outage for equipment work affecting about 500 DTE customers in Dearborn Heights has been canceled for Wednesday.

The Detroit Police Department's Walk a Mile Wednesday event for July 15 is canceled.

The City of Highland Park has postponed the music series performance scheduled for Wednesday at the Ernest T. Ford Recreation Center. Highland Park's city hall offices also will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday, with the expectation of resuming regular business hours on Thursday.

Novi's Lakeshore Beach is closed on Wednesday for a scheduled treatment of aquatic vegetation and algae. Residents who planned a visit to the beach are encouraged to cool off instead at Jessica's Splash Pad.

The Rochester Police Department says the community refrigerator known as Rochester's Freedge will be temporarily shut down because of the extreme heat and "ongoing parasite concerns." Food assistance remains available through other community resources.

The City of Westland has canceled the Nankin Movie Night that was scheduled for Wednesday at Nankin Square & Amphitheatre. The Westland Farmers and Artisans Market scheduled for Thursday was also canceled.

Cooling centers

Many of Metro Detroit's communities have announced cooling center services, providing area residents with designated places to get into air-conditioned spaces during the heat wave.

Splash days

Some of Southeast Michigan's fire departments have hosted ad hoc splash parties this summer for their communities.

The Monroe Fire Department is among those hosting splash days this week. Those times include noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Munson Park, and noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at Central Fire Station on East Third Street. Those events are free.

211 hotline

The Michigan 211 hotline keeps a database of community services including local cooling centers and utility assistance services. This is a free service supported by the United Way and other partners. Dial 2-1-1 on your phone or text your zip code to 898211 to connect with a live specialist.