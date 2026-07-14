Heat advisory for Tuesday includes Metro Detroit. Here's what to know.

A heat advisory is in effect for noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday for all of Southern Lower Michigan, to include Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties.

This is part of a heat dome system that is affecting several states.

The Metro Detroit area will be under a heat advisory from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. CBS News Detroit

The CBS News Detroit weather team has declared Tuesday and Wednesday to be NEXT Weather Alert Days, stepping up forecasts and announcements as needed.

Metro Detroit's forecast

The weather will be hot and sunny on Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s, possibly 100, with heat indices above 100 degrees. Hot conditions will return on Wednesday, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees. The warmest conditions are expected south of I-69.

A heat advisory may again be needed for portions of the area on Wednesday.

Closings and cancellations

Highland Park City Hall will be closed on Tuesday because of the weather.

The City of Monroe has canceled the Summer Dance Party that was scheduled for Tuesday evening at St. Mary's Park.

The City of Westland has canceled the Smooth Summer Nights Jazz Concert that was scheduled for Tuesday at Central Park and the Nankin Movie Night that was scheduled for Wednesday at Nankin Square & Amphitheatre.

The temperature inside a parked car can be significantly higher than the actual temperature outside. CBS News Detroit

Cooling centers

Many of Metro Detroit's communities have announced cooling center services, providing area residents with designated places to get into air-conditioned spaces during the heat wave.

Ahead of the peak of the mid-July heat wave, the city of Highland Park hosted a water distribution effort to assist its residents. CBS News Detroit

211 hotline

The Michigan 211 hotline keeps a database of community services including local cooling centers and utility assistance services. This is a free service supported by the United Way and other partners. Dial 2-1-1 on your phone or text your zip code to 898211 to connect with a live specialist.