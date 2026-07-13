Metro Detroit communities announce cooling center services to battle heat wave

In response to high heat and humidity that is in the forecast for Tuesday, some of Metro Detroit's communities announced that cooling center services will be available to local residents.

Cooling centers are places where people who lack access to air conditioning can find a place to sit and get out of the heat. The designated welcome sites are typically libraries, community centers or fire stations.

Some places also offer access to vending machines, bottled water or phone charging stations.

"Summer heat can contribute to poor air quality and can affect the health of older adults, children and people with respiratory conditions," the City of Farmington Hills said.

Here are some of the announcements from area communities on where and when cooling center services will be available. CBS Detroit will add to this list as notices are issued:

Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills will open two cooling center sites this week for area residents.

Costick Activities Center, 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road, between Middlebelt and Inkster Roads. Available Monday–Friday, July 13-17, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fire Station 5, 31455 W. Eleven Mile Road on the Farmington Hills City Hall campus. Available Monday-Friday, July 13–17, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Highland Park

The City of Highland Park will have two cooling centers available this week.

Ernest T. Ford Recreation Center, 10 Pitkin. Available Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highland Park Fire Station, 25 Gerald. Available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Macomb County

Over a dozen Macomb County communities operate cooling centers when conditions warrant.

The list can be found on the Macomb County government site.

Oakland County

Oakland County's government site includes a map of what cooling centers locations are available and when they are open.

SMART transit buses

The SMART public transit system will set up six buses as temporary cooling sites across Metro Detroit starting Monday and continuing through Friday, should weather conditions call for it.

Anyone from the public is welcome to sit in the air-conditioned buses, no bus pass is necessary.

Those locations will be at

Pontiac (Old Phoenix Center), 10 Water Street, East of Saginaw.

Fairlane Mall, 18900 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn.

Macomb Mall, 32233 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville.

Southland Mall, 23000 Eureka Road, Taylor.

Bel-Air Shopping Center, 8200 8 Mile Rpad, Detroit.

JL Hudson Drive.

Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights residents who are seeking relief from the extreme heat can visit one of the city's cooling centers during normal operating hours. Those locations are at the Sterling Heights Public Library, the Sterling Heights Senior Center, and the Sterling Heights Community Center. Additional details are on the city's website.

Other locations

Check your city, township, or county website and social media for the latest announcements, or call the United Way 211 hotline to get information.