Michigan under air quality alert Wednesday for Canadian wildfire smoke

The entire state of Michigan will be under an air quality alert on July 15 due to particulate pollution from Canadian wildfire smoke, the state's environmental agency said.

Pollutants are expected to be in the range of "unhealthy for sensitive groups," with a potential to move into the more serious "unhealthy" range, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While air quality alerts are occasionally issued during the summer months due to weather conditions in Michigan, such as one issued June 29 for Southeast Michigan, they are typically for a specific region. It is less common for such an alert to include all of Michigan, but a statewide air quality alert was issued in late July 2025 for Michigan because of Canadian wildfire smoke.

"Plumes of smoke from Canadian wildfires are expected to move into the region this week," EGLE said on Tuesday morning. "The plumes will reach the Upper Peninsula this evening, sinking into the northern Lower Peninsula overnight. Models are showing the smoke plumes will reach the Michigan-Indiana border Wednesday evening."

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The alert means that, as much as possible, those in Michigan should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially people who have heart disease or respiratory conditions such as asthma.

Windows should be kept closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting into the home, and central air conditioners should be used with MERV-13 or higher filters.

In the meantime, Michigan residents are asked to limit outdoor burning and use of residential wood-burning devices so as not to add to the air pollution.