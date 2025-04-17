Abdul El-Sayed announces campaign for U.S. Senate seat from Michigan

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed of Ann Arbor has announced his candidacy for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat in the 2026 election.

El-Sayed is entering what is expected to be a crowded race, with current Senator Gary Peters stepping down at the end of the current term. Others who have declared include Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Mallory McMorrow.

"Michiganders deserve an economy that works for them, guaranteed healthcare, clean air and water, and affordable housing. Just as I have in Detroit and Wayne County, I'm running to deliver government services that work for the rest of us," El-Sayed said in his announcement. "As I've spoken to Michiganders, one thing's become clear: It's just too hard to get by. But it doesn't have to be."

El-Sayed was a Democratic candidate for Michigan governor in 2018, losing to Gretchen Whitmer in the primary.

He most recently was a Wayne County administrator, resigning April 3 for what was described as a future opportunity. At the time he was both the director of Wayne County's Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services and the Health Officer for Wayne County.

El-Sayed had previously served as Detroit's health commissioner and is an internationally known public health expert and health care advocate. Before his public service work, he was a tenure-track faculty member at Columbia University.

He is recognized nationally as a public health and healthcare expert.

El-Sayed was born in southeast Michigan. He graduated from the University of Michigan, earned his medical degree from Columbia University and a second doctorate at Oxford University.

El-Sayed lives in Ann Arbor with his wife Sarah, and their two daughters.